2022 August 22 12:12

KSK Grain Terminal set new daily record for grain handling with 36.214 tons

On August 18, 2022, KSK Grain Terminal (part of DeloPorts, the stevedore asset of Delo Group), set a new daily record for grain handling, exceeding the previous record by almost 1,000 tons.

In November 2021, the daily handling record was set at 36,214 tons; on August 18, 2022, it reached 37,180 tons.

These results were achieved mainly due to the improvements in operational efficiency. Now the loading process is managed by 2 operators simultaneously, dividing the unloading from the railroad and loading onto the vessels. This solution reduces the possibility of errors and emergency stops.

A number of improvements such as an increase in the frequency of loading machine movement from hold to hold, the switching of flows from various silos, steady filling of holds, and active flattening of cargo have increased the speed of loading grain into vessels.

Alexander Trukhanovich, the CEO of KSK Grain Terminal, commented on the achievement: “We are pleased to note that our investment development strategy is paying off.

Thanks to the operational processes’ optimization, we are ready to responsively implement loading and unloading operations and provide our customers with high-class services.

The Group will continue its consistent work aimed at improving the service quality in all segments of its business”.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding, Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator andSASCO (Sakhalin Shipping Company, a joint stock company) - one of the biggest Russian shipping company. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.