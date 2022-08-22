2022 August 22 11:25

Construction of 43,000 sqm Maersk Flow Warehouse to begin in Duisburg

The construction of a new Flow Warehouse will begin in Duisburg, one of the largest inland logistics hubs in all of Europe, according to Maersk's release. All modes of transport come together here – inland barges on the central Rhine waterway (connecting to the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam), major railway lines (to the ports of Northern Germany), and trucks via the main road axes of some of Western Europe’s largest economies. In addition, the air freight hubs of Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf can be quickly reached from Duisburg which is also a key European logistics hub connecting Mediterranean and Adriatic gateways.



The services Maersk will offer in the 43,000 sqm warehouse include cross dock, pallet storage and all value-added services along the supply chain – from customs clearance to consolidation and deconsolidation.

In Q2 2022, Maersk opened five new warehouses globally, equal to 178,000 sqm, adding to a total active capacity of 226 warehouses and 3.4m sqm across the world. Several additional Maersk warehouses are planned to go into operation in Europe in the coming months.

As a general contractor, the experienced German developer Goldbeck International will complete the Flow Warehouse in Duisburg-Walsum for Maersk by the third quarter of 2023. The warehouse’s 84 dock levellers will handle up to 32,000 40-foot containers of customer cargo each year. The property, which has a total area of 110,000 sqm, is part of the port of Duisburg (Duisport) and has a direct water connection to the Rhine. It offers an expansion reserve in addition to the already-planned 50,000 sqm of open space.

Thanks to an innovative method of modular construction, a significant portion of the CO2 emissions that would otherwise be generated during the construction of a warehouse of this size will be avoided. By featuring special building insulation, heat pumps and a roof-mounted photovoltaic system, the warehouse is expected to earn a BREEAM Excellent rating. In addition, greenery will be planted on some parts of the roofs, facades and a noise barrier, and nesting boxes for bats and birds will be installed on the exterior walls.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.