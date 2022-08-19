  • Home
  • 2022 August 19 16:27

    APM Terminals attracts new services to support booming Latin American trade routes

    This week saw the first call of the new SA8 service at APM Terminals Quetzal, Guatemala and TCBUEN, Colombia. Using about 4,000 TEU vessels, the service offers customers increased frequency on Far East - West Coast of Latin America routes. APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas also welcomed the maiden call of a new service operated by Transfar, connecting the Pacific with markets in North America and Asia.

    Offering the deepest draft on the Pacific coast of Central America, APM Terminals Quetzal can enable larger volumes to be deployed on each call and allows customers to fully use the capacity of their vessels on these transpacific routes.

    TCBUEN can also accommodate larger vessels, with a 14m draft at low tide and Super Post Panamax cranes with a 22-container maximum outreach. Through the application of the latest technologies TCBUEN offers the highest security standards in Colombia for safety, contamination and theft.

    The 254m long YM ENLIGHTENMENT made the services maiden calls at the terminals. The new WSA6/AS2/SA8 service is jointly operated by Yang Ming, WAN HAI LINES LTD. and Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd (PIL). A fleet of eight 2,400-3,700 TEU vessels will be deployed on the weekly service. Calling the ports of Ningbo - Shanghai - Qingdao - Pusan - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Quetzal - Buenaventura - Valparaiso and Ningbo, a round trip will take 70 days.

    Strategic Location
    Commenting on the added value APM Terminals Quetzal can offer shipping lines, Gabriel Enrique Corrales, Managing Director of APM Terminals Latin American Regions explained, “APM Terminals Quetzal is the only terminal between the port of Lázaro Cardenas in México, and the Panama Canal, on the west coast of Central America. It is also the only terminal in Guatemala capable of handling 10,000 TEU vessels due to its 14.5 m draft.”

    “We are very satisfied with the service and high efficiency provided by APM Terminals, with which we maintain a close relationship and cooperation with regions such as India and South America region,” said Bryan Ma, Head of Wan Hai Terminals Division.

    A state-of-the-art Terminal Operating Systems at both terminals supports numerous real-time digital services to speed up customers’ supply chains. Dedicated berthing windows can also reduce waiting times for vessels significantly. “In addition to simplified and faster cargo dispatching, Authorised Economic Operator status at APM Terminals Quetzal also ensures the highest security levels for cargo owners,” adds Corrales. “Gantry crane control cabins provide customers officials with access to 10 strategically located cameras, to supervise and control the codes of each container entering or leaving a ship.”

    The new WSA6/AS2/SA8 service compliments the Yang Ming’s existing SA6 service which calls Kaohsiung - Shekou - Hong Kong - Ningbo - Shanghai - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Quetzal - Callao - Guayaquil - Manzanillo - Pusan and Kaohsiung.

    Booming Latin American routes
    Last month also saw the first call at APM Terminals Quetzal of the fortnightly WSA6/ACSA5 service. The service, operated by COSCO and CMA CGM, employs 5,000 TEU vessels calling the ports of Hong Kong Sar - Shekou ; CN -  Ningbo ; CN - Shanghai ; CN - Manzanillo, MX - Puerto Quetzal ; GT - San Antonio ; CI And Hong Kong Sar. The service was introduced to maintain a stable and smooth supply chain for customers in time for the second half of the year, which is traditionally the peak season for Latin American routes.

    And this week, the ZHONG GU JI LIN with a length of 283 meters and a capacity of 4,389 TEUs, made its maiden call at APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas. Operated by Transfar Shipping, this is part of a twice monthly service via APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas, connecting the Pacific with markets in North America and Asia.

    "The start of operations of this shipping line is the result of a collaborative effort between partners in the logistics chain as demonstrates the preference and trust placed in the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas as an option and gateway in the international maritime market," says John Sánchez, Commercial Director of APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas.

