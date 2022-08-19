  • Home
  • 2022 August 19 16:01

    SCZONE’s MDC and DP World sign a contract for a logistic zone in Sokhna

    Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the general authority of Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), met this morning with Mr. Urs Mall, Chairman Executive Officer of DP World – Sokhna, Eng. Abdel Nasser Al-Rifai, Chairman of the Main Development Company, to discuss means of cooperation during the coming stage, and the trading and navigational movement on the berths, as well as the attraction for new shipping lines to the port in coinciding with the ongoing development work in Sokhna port.

    “The coming stage will witness intensive meetings with our partners, as we support our success investors and industrial developers to widen their project, as thid is our main priority in SCZONE’s vision and within Egypt 2030 vision. This is extremely important for all parties to provide integrated services in both the industrial zones and the affliated ports,” Waleid Gamal El-Dien said.

    On the otherside, The Main Development Company MDC, which is one of SCZONE’s companies, and DP World – Sokhna have signed a contract to establish a new logistic park as a port-centric “logistics services zone”. The signing aims to establish a new logistic services zone for “DP World” on an area of 300,000 square meters, with an expected investment of $80 million. It also aims to provide about 600 direct job opportunities, as well as indirect job opportunities. The operations for the first phase of the project will begin by the end of 2023 with investments estimated at $50 million for this stage.

    The objective of the Project is to develop DP World Logistics Park as a port-centric “Logistics Services Zone”, where logistics, trading, distribution, value-added, and light industrial activities will be applied according to the SCZONE’s regulation. DP World cooperates with one of the international companies in South Africa in the field of logistics services to provide distinguished services in logistics yo serve the Egyptian market.

