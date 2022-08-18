2022 August 18 15:50

Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels

Norsepower Oy Ltd., the leading global provider of auxiliary wind propulsion systems, today announced a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. for delivery of single Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered, wind-assisted CO₂ carriers commissioned by the Northern Lights JV. Northern Lights JV is developing the transportation and storage component of Norway’s Longship project to decarbonise industrial emissions, according to the company's release.

The two liquified CO₂ carriers will be equipped with one 28x4m Norsepower Rotor Sail on each vessel. Following calculations, Norsepower estimates the Rotor Sails will reduce the fuel and CO₂ emissions from each vessel by approximately 5%. The Norsepower Rotor Sail Solution is a modernised version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power and generate thrust – reducing both fuel consumption and emissions.

The two first-of-its-kind carriers have been designed by Northern Lights and are being built by China-based Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company. The vessels will be equipped with Norsepower’s wind-assisted propulsion system alongside other energy efficiency technologies, highlighting the benefits of integrating complementary clean tech solutions for maximum impact.

The Rotor Sails will be delivered in early 2023, and following further building, both the 130m long ships, each with a cargo size of 7,500m³, are expected to be delivered in 2024. After commencing operations, the vessels will fill up captured and liquefied CO₂ from European emitters and carry it to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Norway’s Øygarden.

Norsepower Oy Ltd is a Finnish clean technology and engineering company pioneering modern auxiliary wind propulsion for the global maritime industry. Norsepower’s Rotor Sail Solution is a proven, low-maintenance, easy to use, and reliable fuel saving technology, supporting the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. Since its establishment in 2012, Norsepower has generated more than €20 million of funding and has now installed Rotor Sails onboard seven vessels, including the latest installation on the MV Berlin. Each installation has made significant reductions to fuel costs and emissions, confirmed by independent verifiers such as ABB, NAPA and Lloyd’s Register.

Northern Lights is responsible for developing and operating CO2 transport and storage facilities, open to third parties, as part of Longship, the Norwegian Government’s full-scale carbon capture and storage project. When it starts operations in 2024, it will be the first ever cross-border, open-source CO2 transport and storage infrastructure network, shipping CO2 to an onshore receiving terminal at Øygarden on the Norwegian west coast, before being transported by pipeline for permanent storage in a reservoir 2,600 metres under the seabed.