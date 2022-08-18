2022 August 18 12:00

Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner

Maersk Tankers welcomes its third pool partner from Korea. The latest addition is Korea’s biggest energy major, SK Energy, with the MR, Grand Ace10, according to the company's release.



Maersk Tankers manages spot pools for tankers from 10k DWT to Aframax and LR2 size, offering its partners access to the spot market with the added benefit of an array of safety nets. At the same time, operators are offered security and flexibility to their cargo books through a greater choice of ships. With a global customer network and extensive cargo book, Maersk Tankers is operating across cargo markets.

As part of its pool set-up, the company offers vessel optimisation, working with its pool partners to unlock value from their vessels; this includes navigating a new world of triangulation and regulation compliance through its “Right Ship – Right Trade” frameset. Maersk Tankers further offers pool partners flexible entry and exit terms, as well as twice monthly earnings settlements.

With the addition of SK Energy, Maersk Tankers manages a total of 12 vessels for 3 Korean tanker companies, the majority of which are in its MR pool. Maersk Tankers operates its MR pool of 90 vessels from 30 owners in a strategic partnership with Cargill.