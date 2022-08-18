2022 August 18 11:03

Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs

Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders Ltd (KSBL) in Bangladesh have signed contracts for the design, engineering and hardware of four cutter suction dredgers (CSDs), according to the company's release. These four mono-pontoon custom-built CSDs (2x 700 mm and 2x 600 mm) will be built in Bangladesh by KSBL for Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA). In addition, Royal IHC will provide yard assistance for the installation, testing and commissioning of the equipment and the CSDs.

The four CSDs will be used by BIWTA for maintenance dredging in Bangladesh.

In 2016, Royal IHC delivered packages for design, engineering, components and yard assistance to KSBL, for the construction of 10 CSDs (500 mm and 650 mm). In addition, more than 100 standard modular dredging vessels (Beaver), workboats and booster stations have been delivered by Royal IHC to the Bangladesh public and private sector over the past fifty years. These vessels and equipment are still used nowadays for maintenance dredging in the waterways of Bangladesh.