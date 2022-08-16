2022 August 16 17:55

Sailing ship Mir takes on board second shift of cadets this year

The practice will last until October 11

Rosmorport says the sailing practice of the first shift of cadets, which lasted from June 10 to August 10, 2022, has ended on board the Mir training sailing vessel. On August 11, the sailboat took on board a new shift of trainees – the students of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

120 cadets from the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, the SUMIS College and the Volga State University of Water Transport passed the practice in the course of the first stage.

The sailing practice took place in the Baltic Sea.

For two months, the trainees studied the naval architecture, the basics of watchkeeping, worked on deck and in the engine room, and also took part in preparing and setting sails, rigging, and kept the ship clean and tidy.

The practice of cadets of the second shift will last until October 11, 2022 and will also take place in the Baltic Sea.