2022 August 16 15:38

Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2022 fell by 3.7% to 339.1 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput declined by 0.5%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-July 2022 decreased by 3.7%, year-on-year, to 339.1 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 11.5 million tonnes (-29%), oil cargo – 109.2 million tonnes (-2.7%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.5% to 21.7 million TEU.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

Related link:

Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes >>>>

Singapore closes 2021 with record container throughput of 37.5 million TEUs >>>>