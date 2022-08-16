-
2022 August 16 15:38
Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2022 fell by 3.7% to 339.1 million tonnes
The port’s container throughput declined by 0.5%
The Port of Singapore throughput in January-July 2022 decreased by 3.7%, year-on-year, to 339.1 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.
Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 11.5 million tonnes (-29%), oil cargo – 109.2 million tonnes (-2.7%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 0.5% to 21.7 million TEU.
Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.
