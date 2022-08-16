2022 August 16 14:30

Suez Canal Authority and Maersk sign bilateral cooperation agreement

Adm. Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, started his foreign tour by meeting with Mr. Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals and the senior management team of the APM Terminals Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam, according to Suez Canal Authority's release.

Furthermore, Svendsen reviewed the Group's plan to develop the Suez Canal Container Terminal (SCCT) in East Port Said, where SCA is partner, to transform it into a global hub for container handling in the eastern and southern Mediterranean region, where the group intends to invest $ 500 million, by operating a new 1,000-meter container quay adjacent to the existing 500-meter one, with an increase in the number of cranes to 30, all powered by electricity instead of diesel, in a serious step to reduce the terminal’s emissions and transform it into a green terminal by the end of 2030. They also discussed the plan of the Board of Directors of A.P. Moller-Maersk to transform SCCT into a smart terminal operated by the latest systems and advanced means of communication for container handling.

Adm. Rabie headed to Denmark where he met Mr. Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Møller Mærsk A/S, and Ms. Henriette Thygesen, CEO of Fleet and Strategic Brands at A.P. Moller - Maersk, to discuss plans to develop SCCT in East Port Said Port into a smart and environmentally friendly terminal. That is in addition to discussing ways to enhance the transit rates of Maersk ships through the Suez Canal by means of attracting new ships to enter East Port Said Port and transit the Suez Canal, either before or after entering the port.

Adm. Osama Rabie, Chairman of the SCA, and Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Møller Mærsk A/S, witnessed the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement covering several areas. This bilateral agreement was signed by Eng. Gamal AboElkhair, Director of the SCA’s Transit Department, and Ms. Thygesen on behalf of Maersk.

Adm. Osama Rabie concluded his four-day foreign tour in the Netherlands and Denmark, that took place from August 7th – 10th, during which he aimed to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation with the global Maersk Group by signing a bilateral agreement in areas of common interest.