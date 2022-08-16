2022 August 16 11:48

IAA PortNews to hold discussion on fish ports development and fish delivery logistics at Seafood Expo Russia

Port infrastructure development to be discussed at Seafood Expo Russia on 22 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg

The business programme of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (Seafood Expo Russia) includes discussion “Fish ports: private investments and new logistics” organized by PortNews Media Group and Expo Solutions Group. The discussion will be moderated by Nadezhda Malysheva, Development Director of PortNews Media Group. Requests for participation in the round-table meeting are welcome until 30 August 2022. Applications including the name, position, email and telephone, as well as issues to be covered at the meeting are to be sent to mn@portnews.ru.

Port infrastructure is of the utmost importance for Russia’s internal market and the fishery industry in general. Throughput capacity of ports and availability of well developed road and railway approaches to them is crucial for fish and sea food supply to the market. With the changes in logistics and intensified loading/unloading operations in ports, their modernization is getting increasingly needed. That is among the reasons to organize roundtable meeting “Fish ports: private investments and new logistics”.

Amid various restrictions on supply of fish and sea food from Russia to some importing countries and the development of internal logistics, the issue of port infrastructure modernization to ensure servicing of fishing ships is urgent. Comprehensive development of fish terminals is foreseen by the related state strategy.

Modernization of seaports for handling of fish products will be in the spotlight at the roundtable meeting organized together with IAA PortNews and slated for the second day of Seafood Expo Russia 2022, September 22. Development of the fishery industry infrastructure will be among the key issues of the meeting.

Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (Seafood Expo Russia 2022) will be held on September 21-23 in Saint-Petersburg.

Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group.

