2022 August 15 16:20

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 7M’2022 fell by 4.3% to 8.65 million TEU

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 8%

In January-July 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 9.84 million TEUs (-4.3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 7.8 million TEUs (-8%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2 million TEUs (+13.5%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.