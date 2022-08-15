2022 August 15 16:01

De-Kastri port to handle four ships loaded with oversize cargo for Amur Gas Chemical Complex in 2022

Handling of oversize equipment for Amur Gas Chemical Complex under construction in the Amur Region has resumed at the port of De-Kastri in the Khabarovsk Territory. According to the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities, the port is to accept four ships loaded with oversize cargo in 2022.

The first ship was M/V Patria which delivered 2,370 tonnes of equipment from China. On August 5, the ship arrived at anchorage No 174 А of De-Kastri port. The cargo was reloaded onto three barges of Amur Shipping Company, MP-2801, MP-2802 and MP-2805. Then the ATB units passed the Amur estuary via the Nikolayevsk-on-Amur up to the point of destination.

The Amur GCC construction began in 2020. In 2021, five vessels were involved in transportation of oversize and heavy cargo via the port of De-Kastri. A total of 11,843 tonnes of equipment was delivered as well as barge Tomsk built in China specially for the construction of Amur GCC. According to the statement, transportation of oversize and heavy cargo continues despite sanctions.

To ensure thorough preparation of cargo reloading from M/V Patria onto the barge, De-Kastri Harbour Master Victor Zimin held a meeting with representatives of general contractor NIPIGAS and operator Barrus LLC, surveyors of Engineering BureauFranke International and и Trans Engineering Company (ТЕС).

The Amur Gas Processing Plant (Amur GPP) of Gazprom and the Amur Gas Chemical Complex (Amur GCC, a joint project of SIBUR and Sinopec) are under construction near the town of Svobodny in the Amur Region. Amur GCC will have a capacity of 2.7 mtpa.

The Amur Gas Chemical Complex is among the world’s largest projects for production of polyethylene and polypropylene. The complex being built by SIBUR in the Amur Region will have a production capacity of 2.7 MTPA.

