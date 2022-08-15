2022 August 15 10:49

Port of Tanjung Pelepas becomes first container terminal in Malaysia to surpass 1 mln TEUs a month

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a joint venture between Malaysian based MMC Group and Netherlands based APM Terminals hits a historic milestone by becoming the first container terminal in Malaysia to surpass 1 million TEUs a month, according to the company's release.

The milestone was recorded on 31st July 2022 at approximately 11.45 pm during the loading process at MTT CEBU vessel, with final monthly throughput volume registered at 1,001,819 TEU million TEUs.

Over the years, PTP has implemented various sustainable solutions including efforts to reduce carbon footprint by electrifying its equipment, introducing various automation initiatives such as on the Asset Digitization Program, collaborating with local academia on studies of Prime Mover Automation project.

PTP has also recently partnered with United Nations Global Compact Network (UNGC) to further embed sustainability practices in all areas of PTP’s business and operation.

Earlier this year, PTP also became the first container terminal in Malaysia to surpass 11 million TEUs throughput volume in a year, further strengthening PTP’s position as one of the top 15 global ports.