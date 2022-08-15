2022 August 15 10:24

Waleid Gamal Eldien appointed as Chairman for Suez Canal Economic Zone

President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi issued Republican Decree No. 356 of 2022, appointing Waleid Gamal El-Dein as a new Chairman for the General Authority of Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), according to the company's release.

Waleid Gamal El-Dein was the Chief executive officer of SCZONE from January 2020, then Vice-Chairman of SCZONE for Investment and Promotion Affairs by a presidential decree issued in May 2022.

He is an Investment Executive with more than 25 years of experience in investment management.

SCZONE is implementing its strategic plan 2020-2025, which aims to localize targeted industries that enhance its competitiveness, as well as meet the needs of regional markets from these industries. SCZONE also exerts great efforts to proceed with the procedures of localizing the green fuel industries in coinciding with Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 Climate Change Summit, next November.