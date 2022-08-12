2022 August 12 13:42

Maersk Drilling awarded two-month extension with TotalEnergies offshore Denmark

TotalEnergies EP Denmark A/S has exercised an option to add two months to the accommodation services work scope for the jack-up rig Maersk Interceptor in the Danish North Sea. The contract extension will commence in November 2022, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. Two two-month options remain on the contract, according to Maersk's release.



Maersk Interceptor is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea. It was delivered in 2013 and is currently operating offshore Denmark.