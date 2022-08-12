2022 August 12 10:20

Teekay сompletes the first ship-to-ship operations at Port Sudeste Brazil

Moscow Spirit participates in the first ship-to-ship operations at Port Sudeste, Brazil, according to Teekay Tankers release. Moscow Spirit successfully loads a full cargo from Live Knutsen at Sepetiba Bay with Port Sudeste Ports and Terminals.

Teekay operates a fleet of conventional tankers, under head offices in Canada, London, Manila, Mumbai,Bermuda and Singapore, along with a marine services arm based in Australia.