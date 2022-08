2022 August 11 13:33

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput came to Murmansk from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

The second subsidized coastwise voyage of Sevmorput is scheduled for September

FSUE Atomflot says its nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput completed transition from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Murmansk on August 11. It was the first subsidized coastwise cargo transportation on Saint-Petersburg – Murmansk – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Murmansk route.

“Although 70% of the East Siberian Sea is covered by one-year ice, nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput passed the entire Northern Sea Route without icebreaker assistance. The first subsidized voyage is completed as scheduled,” said Leonid Irlitsa, Acting General Director of FSUE Atomflot.

The ship has delivered 21 forty-foot containers with frozen fish, 8 units of general cargo (equipment) and one forty-foot container with equipment for a drilling rig.

According to Leonid Irlitsa, the second subsidized coastwise cargo voyage on nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput is planned for September.

On June 16, nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput left the port of Murmansk for Saint-Petersburg. On June 23, Atomflot’s ship was placed for loading at the berth of Petrolesport JSC. Two days later, Sevmorput left Saint-Petersburg for Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and on July 2 called at the port of Murmansk to take additional cargo. On July 8, the ship left Murmansk and arrived in IAA PortNews on July 21. Sevmorput left for Murmansk on July 29.

Related link:

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput leaves for its first subsidized coastwise voyage to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky >>>>

Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput to make two coastwise voyages to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky >>>>