2022 August 11 10:40

Equinor’s new floating production vessel Johan Castberg catches fire

At 21:30, smoke was discovered at Equinor’s floating production vessel Johan Castberg, which is currently docked at Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord for final completion, according to Aker's release.

All personnel working on the vessel have been evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. The fire was stopped shortly after it was detected.

This FPSO was towed to Aker Solutions at Stord, where its topside modules and turret will be installed before the hookup and completion, after the vessel arrived in Norway a few months ago, transported by Boskalis.

Following final completion, the vessel is set to be deployed at the Johan Castberg field, which lies in the Barents Sea, 240 kilometres north-west of Hammerfest.