2022 August 11 10:01

Gubkin University supports 6th LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner

PortNews Media Group to hold its annual conference in Moscow on 2 November 2022 in partnership with Gazprom and Sovcomflot

National University of Oil and Gas named after I.M.Gubkin (Gubkin University) supports the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference as its Industry Partner.

Gubkin University is known as a talent foundry for Russian oil and gas industry. Among the key activities of the university in the innovative areas are nanomaterials and biotechnologies for oil and gas industry, processing of hydrocarbons and alternative fuels.

Together with Kurnakov Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IGIC RAS), Gubkin University established a Research and Educational Centre “Institute of Alternative Fuels”. The Institute is engaged in handling of up-to-date fundamental and applied problems related to development and improvement of natural gas processing technologies. Besides, the institute addresses the issues of developing advanced technological equipment for competent chemical processing of natural gas, light hydrocarbon fraction and botanical oils into fuels and petrochemical products.

The prospects of LNG-powered shipping and other alternative fuels will be in the focus of experts and market players at the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held by PortNews Media Group on 2 November 2022 in Moscow. The work on the programme is underway – proposals and suggestions are welcome.

Visit the Conference page >>>>