2022 August 10 13:15

Brittany Ferries' Salamanca passenger ferry uses Wartsila's SPECS camera system for more efficient and safer operations

Wartsila Voyage, part of the technology group Wartsila, has announces that its Smart Panoramic Edge Camera System (SPECS) will be used by Brittany Ferries to improve the safety and efficiency of its passenger ferry operations. SPECS will be first installed onboard the Salamanca - the 214.5 metre, 1015 passenger ferry which started operations between Portsmouth and Bilbao in March 2022, according to the company's release.

The SPECS super-wide cameras will give the crew a 360° view, from the edge of the hull to the horizon, streamed directly to the bridge in real-time. Live distance indications to objects around the vessel reduce risks of a collision, protecting passengers, crew and the ferry, while improved visibility helps captains navigate rough seas. With busy schedules to keep, minutes used manoeuvring on each side of a voyage can also quickly increase costs. The efficiencies achieved thanks to the assistance of the SPECS system can maximise trading time and minimise fuel consumption.

By saving fuel, Brittany Ferries is also reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, advancing the company's sustainability strategy. Brittany Ferries plans to use the data to show other crew how manoeuvring can be performed in specific conditions and ports. Export to simulation facilities can also allow for close investigation into any vessel incidents and thus reduce the risk of similar occurrences.

