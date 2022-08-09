2022 August 9 16:58

Nefteflot delivers first two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 for IWW basins

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

An acceptance/delivery certificate for the first two survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 has been signed today, 9 August 2022, at Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC. That is the first pair in the series of 8 survey ships being built for IWW basins’ authorities under the state contract foreseen by the federal project “Inland Water Ways” in the framework of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024. The ships were ordered by FSI Rechvodput, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

Nefteflot CJSC signed a contract for construction of eight survey ships of Project RDB 66.62 in November 2020. The contract price – RUB 1.23billion. The series is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

RDB 66.62 design was developed by Rostov based central design bureau “Stapel”. The ships are intended for hydrographic surveys at inland water ways and in water areas of the ports. They will be fitted with modern automated equipment and shallow-draught survey boats.



Key particulars of the ships: length – 24.31 m; width – 5.76 m; height – 13.40 m; depth – 2.20 m; draft – 0.93 m; main engine capacity – 295 kW; speed -18 km/h; class notation by Russian River Register - «О2,0 (ice20)А». Crew and survey personnel – 7.

Samara based shipyard of Nefteflot CJSC specializes in ship construction and repair. It is certified by Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

