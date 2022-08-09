2022 August 9 18:06

“K” Line selected as a Constituent of FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has been selected as a constituent of the “FTSE4Good Index Series”, one of the leading global indices for ESG investing, for the first time in two years, and “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” for six years in a row since the index was launched in 2017, according to the company's release.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company), the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. (1,093 companies selected from developed countries, including 224 Japanese companies, and 566 companies from emerging countries).

The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. On the other hand, FTSE Blossom Japan Index reflects the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices (253 companies selected out of 1,395 constituents of FTSE Japan All Cap Index). This index has been adopted as a benchmark of ESG investing by Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) in Japan.