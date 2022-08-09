2022 August 9 11:23

Nonius Engineering succeeds in phasing out of imported equipment in dredging segment

Domestic content of the company’s products has reached 80%

Nonius Engineering has succeeded in phasing out of imported equipment in the segment of dredging, the company representative Vladimir Khamidulin said at the conference “Ensuring safe navigation and up-to-date methods of RF IWW operation” held in Khanty-Mansyisk. According to him, import-substituting developments of the company include the 3D-positioning system for dredgers, Nonius SlurryMeter, Nonius FM, Nonius SM, inclinometers.

Besides, the company has developed a system for automatic data acquisition from dredgers’ equipment which allows for online control of operations and generate reports on accomplished work without involving the crew.

Domestic content of the company’s products has reached 80%. Imported equipment mainly comprises microelectronics and computer equipment not produced in Russia.

Established in 2008 and based in Saint-Petersburg, Nonius Engineering specializes in automation of dredgers and industrial ships. The company develops hardware and software solutions for 3D-positioning, productivity monitoring and remote control of cutter suction dredgers, hopper dredgers, backhoe dredgers, chain bucket dredgers, grab dredgers and floating cranes.

From 2008, the company has sold over 190 systems in Russia and in other countries. Among the company’s customers are MRTS, OTEKO, Damen, Rosmorport, administrations of inland water basins, Gidrostroy, Baltdraga, GTNS. Since the beginning of the active phase of import substitution in Russia (from 2014 - Ed.), Nonius Engineering has implemented over 15 projects on modernization and replacement of positioning systems of foreign origin with domestic ones.