2022 August 9 10:00

Hydrogen engineering center with test field to be established on Sakhalin

In the future it is to become a part of the eastern hydrogen cluster

A hydrogen engineering center is to be established on the initiative of the Sakhalin based Special Design Bureau for Marine Research Automation (SDB MRA) of RAS Far Eastern Branch. Those plans were shared with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko during his visit to the region, according to the website of RF Government.

“There will be a test field which is to become a part of the eastern hydrogen cluster foreseen by the concept for the development of the country’s hydrogen energy industry. This initiative is of high applied significance. In the future, the center’s know-how can be used in the Far East, Arctic and other regions of Russia,” said the official.

Dmitry Chernyshenko emphasized the significance of breakthrough research for Russia today. Annual budget of the state programme for the development of science and technology exceeds RUB 1.2 trillion.

As of today, SDB MRA specializes in creation of multipurpose hydroacoustic complexes including products for oil and gas sector as domestically produced alternatives to equipment of foreign origin.