2022 August 8 18:37

Seaway 7 signs Letter of Award to commence early works on Moray West inter-array cables

Seaway 7 has signed a Letter of Award with Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Limited, to commence early works on the Engineering, Procurement, Installation and Commissioning (EPIC) of inter-array grid cables for the Moray West offshore wind farm, according to the company's release.

The Moray West offshore wind farm development is located on the East coast of Scotland in the Moray firth, approximately 22.5 km from the Caithness coastline. The development will be comprised of 60 wind turbine generators with an installed capacity of 882MW.

Seaway 7’s scope is under final negotiation and may include the supply and installation of approximately 125 km of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems. The company will utilise vessels from its state-of-the-art cable lay fleet which will commence work on the project in 2024. Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.

The Moray West project recently obtained a Contract for Difference (CfD) as part of the UK Government’s latest CfD Allocation Round.

The project is expected to reach financial close in the coming months, with first power expected in 2024.