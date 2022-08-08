2022 August 8 16:57

The number of wagons transported through the Port of Baku increased by 25.8%

During the first 6 months of this year, a significant increase was observed in the number of wagons transported through the Port of Baku, as well as other types of cargo, according to the port’s press release. During the first six months of last year, 14,603 wagons were transported in the Port of Baku. This indicator increased by 25.8% to 18,376 in the same period of this year.

It should be noted that wagon loads are transported through the Ferry terminal of the Port of Baku, which has an annual loading capacity of 6.2 million tons. In this terminal, wagons can be transferred from one vehicle (locomotive) to another (ship) without the need for unloading equipment. This process is carried out on two ferry bridges, each with a drawbridge directly connected to the railway lines. In this terminal, along with passengers, trucks, passenger cars, etc. In addition to vehicles, intermodal transport units can also be loaded.