2022 August 8 16:12

Ten men arrested for illegal transaction of marine gas oil at the port of Singapore

During a joint operation with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on 4 August 2022, officers from the Police Coast Guard (PCG) arrested six crew members of a Singapore-registered tugboat and another four crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of MGO at the sea off Southern Tuas Basin, Singapore, according to the Singapore Police Force's release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crew members of the Singapore- registered tugboat were believed to have misappropriated the MGO without their company’s knowledge by selling it to the crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat. The tugboat and cash amounting to $8,000 were seized as case exhibits.

The six men, who are crew members of the Singapore-registered tugboat, will be charged in court on 5 August 2022 with the offence of criminal breach of trust as servant. The offence of criminal breach of trust as servant under Section 408 of the Penal Code 1871 carries an imprisonment term which may extend to 15 years and a fine.

The other four men, who are crew members of the foreign-registered tugboat, will be charged in court on 5 August 2022 with dishonestly receiving stolen property. The offence of dishonestly receiving stolen property under Section 411 of the Penal Code Penal Code 1871 carries an imprisonment term that may extend to five years, or a fine, or both.



