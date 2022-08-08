2022 August 8 15:59

Tank container for LNG developed by Uralcryomash

With RS certificates new containers can be used for cargo transportation by any type of land and water transport

Uralcryomash JSC (a company of Uralvagonzavod Group within the State Corporation "Rostec") has certified a tank container of the new generation which has no domestically produced alternatives today. A container of КЦ.Т75-40/0,8 design intended for transportation and storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG), ethylene and ethane has obtained a package of certificates from the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), according to the company. The new tank container expands the range of Uralcryomash’ innovative products for LNG transportation and storage. Among the advantage of the КЦ.Т75-40/0,8 container is its outer skin of stainless steel allowing to exclude leakage in case of external influence on the tank container.

“We have designed such a tank container for the first time, — emphasized Dmitry Skoropupov, General Director of Uralcryomash JSC. — It is a new high level of both the project and its implementation. This tank container is unique with its extended temperature range of operation: from minus 60 Celsius degrees to plus 50 Celsius degrees, which is an absolutely new and unique offer in the domestic market.”

With RS certificate, Uralcryomash is entitled for serial production of КЦ.T75-40/0,8 containers which can be used for cargo transportation by any type of land and water transport.

