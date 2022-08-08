2022 August 8 10:04

Geoizol wins tender for construction of infrastructure at Pionersky passenger terminal

Image source: Rosmorport price — RUB 2.2 billion

FSUE Rosmorport has announced the results of the tender on construction of a passenger terminal building development of stormwater sewage system, installation of a radio-relay tower and ensuring of transport safety at the international terminal for cruise and passenger ships in Pionersky, the Kaliningrad Region. OOO Geoizol (Saint-Petersburg) acknowledged as the winning bidder, according to the official portal for public procurement.

Maximum starting price of the contract is RUB 2,228,834,963.

According to the tender protocol dated 5 August 2022, the commission acknowledged OOO Geoizol, the only bidder, as conforming with all the requirements and decided to sign a contract with OOO Geoizol.

The works are to be completed for 411 calendar days. Financing for 2022 is to make RUB 700 million, for 2023 ‒ RUB 1,528,834,900.

That is a re-bidding. A competition with the same contract price announced by Rosmorport in late June 2022 was declared void with the only bidding company, Land Stroy LLC (Moscow) ready to perform the works for RUB 2,161,969,900. The commission acknowledged it as a non-conforming bid due to lack of the company’s experience.

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order dated 5 October 2013 (No Пр-2368) and the governmental order dated 14 October 2013 (No АД-П9-7317). The project is included into the Sea Transport sub-programme of Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”.

The project is expected to annually ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries able to carry 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.

General Contractor for completion of port infrastructure development under the project on construction of international terminal in Pionersky is FSBI Marine Rescue Service.

GEOIZOL Group offers comprehensive services in design, restoration and construction of underground structures. The company has gained a unique experience in construction of all types of foundations, transport construction, hydraulic engineering, expert surveying and instrumental diagnosing of structures.

GEOIZOL Group comprises construction company Geoizol, design company Geoizol Project, Pushkin Machine Building Plant and UM Geoizol.

