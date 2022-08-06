  • Home
  2022 August 6

    RightShip to acquire  Thynk Software’s maritime tech business

    Right Ship says it has acquired Thynk Software’s maritime tech business. Thynk’s founder and CEO, Marlon Grech, and around 30 of his colleagues will join RightShip when the acquisition completes. The deal is expected to be closed as of 1 September 2022.

    Marlon will also become RightShip’s first Chief Technology Officer.

    Right Ship launched its innovative Platform 18 months ago after close collaboration with Thynk. The market and customers have widely accepted the platform, demonstrating a degree of dependability upon which RightShip will capitalise. 

    RightShip CEO, Steen Lund said: “I am delighted that we can announce the acquisition of Thynk Software’s maritime tech business, and that Marlon and his team will join RightShip. This is a critical strategic development for RightShip as we gain our own in-house technology competence that will underpin our long-term growth objective of being an industry leading ESG focused digital maritime platform. 

    “Over the past 20 years RightShip has grown purely organically. This acquisition provides us at RightShip with an exciting opportunity to solidify our very foundation as a digital product builder.

    “Having the ‘ready-made’ technology expertise that Thynk brings, allows RightShip to secure increased value for customers, allowing us to grow faster than if we built this capability internally, from the ground up.” 

    Marlon Grech, Founder and CEO at Thynk, added: “This is a great opportunity for us at Thynk to solidify and develop our long-term relationship with RightShip. We have worked together for several years now and know each other well, and so for me and my Malta based team, this is a natural progression.  

    “We are all looking forward to the opportunities that will come our way as being part of the RightShip team.”

  

