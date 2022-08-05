2022 August 5 08:57

MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue to decline on Aug 05

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight downward changes on August 04:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 599.68 (-2.18)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 870.79 (-6.22)

MGO - USD/MT – 1164.32 (-0.93)



As of August 04, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade remained undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $74 (minus $90 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $84 (minus $96 the day before), in Fujairah - by minus $128 (minus $136 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overvalued -by plus $65 (plus $55 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the undercharge level decreased by 16 points on August 04.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, remained overcharged on August 04 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam by plus $57 (plus $34 the day before), in Singapore by plus $102 (plus $113 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $220 (plus $149 the day before), in Houston - plus $89 (plus $85 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah, where the overcharge level jumped by 71 points on August 04.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undervalued in two out of four selected ports on August 04: in Rotterdam – by minus $34 (plus $17 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $68 (minus $27 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $192 (plus $243 the day before) and in Houston - by plus $30 (plus $64 the day before). MDI index for MGO declined in all selected ports. The most significant changes were also registered in Rotterdam (the overcharge level decreased by 51 points, as a result, this fuel grade became undercharged) and in Fujairah (the overcharge level declined by 51 points).



We expect global bunker prices may decline today. The price for 380 HSFO may decrease by 9-12 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may fall by 15-20 USD/MT, the price for MGO may decrease by 15-20 USD/MT.



