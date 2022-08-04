2022 August 4 16:12

WinGD’s most powerful engine passes upgrade Type Approval Test

WinGD’s X92-B engine, the biggest and most powerful two-stroke engine, has successfully passed its upgrade Type Approval Test (TAT) at engine builder HHI-EMD in Korea. Eight major classification societies were in attendance, according to the company's release.

The upgrade TAT addressed the increased firing pressure now available with the X92-B, providing further improvements to overall efficiency. The TAT adds further confidence to the already well proven reliability of this large-bore engine series. The X92-B is the most efficient two-stroke engine and met all requirements regarding safety, reliability, functional integrity and performance.

The X92-B provides the best possible propulsion efficiency for modern large and ultra large container vessels due to the optimal selected cylinder power, shaft speed, stroke to bore ratio, and the highest efficiencies with a low emissions profile. The world’s biggest container ship, Evergreen’s 24,000 TEU Ever Alot, was recently delivered with an eleven-cylinder X92-B engine.

The new WiCE advanced control system is standard on the X92-B, enhancing reliable performance. The engine is also equipped with WiDE (WinGD’s integrated Digital Expert) for engine data analysis and remote support, both critical elements for operating vessels at the best condition with the highest possible engine availability.