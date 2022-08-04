2022 August 4 12:52

Four companies launch study on application of aerospace engineering technology to wind-powered vessels

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., MOL Tech-Trade, Ltd., Tokai University and Akishima Laboratories announced an agreement to start a joint study related to wind powered propulsion of vessels by application of aerospace engineering technologies. MOL, MOLTT, and Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen) have moved ahead with the adoption of their jointly developed “ISHIN ship design”, which reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by using wind as propulsive force, according to MOL's release.

Now they will implement more advanced joint development aimed at optimizing the hull shape for wind-powered vessels, which adopts aerospace engineering technologies in ISHIN ship design, in collaboration with Dr. Kota Fukuda, Associate Professor at the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Tokai University, Japan.

Adoption of “ISHIN ship design” on the vessel can reduce GHG emissions by about 5% on the Asia-North America route, but targets a reduction of more than 12% by introducing aerodynamic technologies accumulated in the aerospace engineering field.

The MOL Group has set a target of achieving group-wide net zero emissions by 2050 in “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1.” It will proactively move ahead with technological development and social implementation to reduce GHG emissions from its vessels with concerted effort throughout the group, and meet customer and social needs to reduce the environmental impact of its business activities, thus contributing to the realization of a de- carbonized society.

Dr. Kota Fukuda and his group have carried out fluid dynamics research on examination of flow phenomena around rockets and aircrafts, development of high-performance solar cars and solar unmanned airplanes, and further application of their own simulation technology to the medical field. Through this joint study, they will expand their research fields to ship engineering and ocean-going vessel development.

The study was selected for the Japan Ship Machinery and Equipment Association (JSMEA) “2022 new product development subsidy program”, and efforts are underway to commercialize the R&D results for the benefit of society with the subsidy from “The Nippon Foundation”.

This technology was jointly developed by three companies—MOL MOLTT, and Akishima Laboratories (Mitsui Zosen)—and earned patent and design registration. The hulls of these ships feature a shape that reduces wind pressure from both the bow and the sides. It uses lift from diagonally opposite winds, in addition to ensuring a smooth, streamlined flow of wind. This design will be adopted on two cutting-edge LNG-powered ferries ordered by MOL.