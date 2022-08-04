2022 August 4 11:03

Piraeus Container Terminal becomes certified member of CSR HELLAS

On July 22, CSP Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT) became a certified member of CSR HELLAS, thanks to the great accomplishments it has achieved by fulfilling corporate social responsibility and giving back to the local community in Greece for more than a decade, according to Cosco's release.

As the largest and most authoritative NGO in Greece for promoting responsible entrepreneurship and corporate sustainability, CSR HELLAS is also a member of CSR EUROPE and the UN Global Compact. Established in 2000, it aims to promote and implement Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the strategies and operations of companies and business organizations throughout Greece.

The vast majority of Greek multinational corporations and other local, prominent companies have joined the organization, contributing to sustainable development and value creation for all shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers, local communities and the environment.