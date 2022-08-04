2022 August 4 10:14

StormGeo expands with bunker procurement optimization through the acquisition of BunkerMetric

Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire BunkerMetric, a Scandinavian software company that develops advanced decision support tools for the marine bunker segment, according to the company's release. The company will be merged into StormGeo, a global leader in weather intelligence software and decision support services, now part of Alfa Laval. The acquisition will enhance the StormGeo offering in route advisory and voyage optimization services for the shipping industry.



Headquartered in Denmark, BunkerMetric helps ship operators and bunker procurement departments find the best bunker procurement plan and improve voyage margins. Using sophisticated algorithms, the company’s procurement optimization tool uncovers bunkering strategies and market insights that let shipping companies improve their bottom line.



BunkerMetric’s procurement optimization tool will become a subscription service within StormGeo’s existing s-Suite. It will support well-considered decisions when purchasing bunkers, such as the selection of ports, volumes, and fuel grades for bunkering. Global shipping companies can use it to minimize costs while taking relevant operational, commercial, and environmental factors into account.



Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.