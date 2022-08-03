2022 August 3 18:36

DSME unionists opposed to divide and sell - BusinessKorea

Unionized Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) workers released a statement on Aug. 1 to express concerns on the possibility of the company being divided into several units to facilitate its sale, according to BusinessKorea.

After the recent strike by subcontract workers that continued for 51 days, divide and sell is emerging as the most feasible privatization plan for DSME in the largest shareholder Korea Development Bank.

“Now is the time to do everything to return the company to normal, but some outsiders are trying to influence its management,” the workers said, adding, “The special and merchant vessel divisions of the company cannot be divided for its internal structure and the largest shareholder is already well aware of this fact.”



“The privatization is an issue affecting the survival of every DSME member and it can be successful only when it is based on the members’ consent,” they said, calling for the bank and the management to discuss the matter with them.