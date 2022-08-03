  • Home
  • 2022 August 3 13:13

    TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Qair join forces to bid for Mediterranean tender

    A consortium of TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Qair has been pre-selected by the French Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC) to participate in a competitive tender to develop two floating windfarms in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the company's release.

    The two projects of about 250 MW each could supply enough clean energy to meet the annual electricity consumption of almost one million people.

    The TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Qair consortium is delighted with this new call for tenders, which will help to achieve France’s objective of 40 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2050.

    The partners intend to support the development of a local Mediterranean industrial value chain for offshore wind power. To this end, the consortium plans to consult regional stakeholders, promote the local economy and ensure communities benefit from employment opportunities.

    The consortium will leverage each company’s technical expertise, strong financial resource and extensive experience in the offshore wind sector:

    TotalEnergies, a multi-energy company, has expertise in offshore operations and maintenance through its historical activities. TotalEnergies is already developing offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of more than 11 GW, including more than 2 GW of floating projects in France, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

    Corio Generation, a global specialist offshore wind developer, has more than 20 GW of projects under development worldwide, including 2.5 GW in floating wind. Corio is a portfolio company, operating on a standalone basis, of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG).

    Qair, a European renewable energy producer, is a French pioneer in floating wind energy. With over 30 years of experience and a strong local presence in France, Qair operates 1 GW of assets and is developing a pipeline of 20 GW.

    The consortium’s joint bid is based on a productive track-record and partnership history, including on the following projects:
     The 250 MW floating windfarm tender in France’s South Brittany region (Qair, TotalEnergies and Corio Generation),
     The 30 MW Eolmed floating offshore wind pilot project in France (Qair and TotalEnergies)
     Over 2 GW of floating wind projects in South Korea (Corio and TotalEnergies)
     The 2 GW West of Orkney Windfarm project in Scotland (Corio and TotalEnergies)
     The 1.5 GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind project in the UK (Corio and TotalEnergies)

    TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 11 GW, of which 3/4 are bottom-fixed and 1/4 are floating. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen project, Outer Dowsing, Erebus, Valorous and West of Orkney), South Korea (Bada project), Taiwan (Yunlin project), France (Eolmed project) and the United States (New York Bight project, North Carolina project). The Company has also been qualified to participate in competitive tenders in the U.S., U.K., France and Netherlands, and will also participate in tenders in Norway and Poland.

    As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

    Qair is a European renewable energy producer, which develops, finances, builds and operates wind, solar, hydroelectric and green hydrogen projects on its own behalf. Committed to the energy transition in 21 countries across Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia, Qair’s 450 employees operate1GW of assets and develop a pipeline of over 20GW, including 2GW awarded in Scotland. Qair aims to become an independent leader in responsible energy.

    A subsidiary of Qair Group, Qair France holds a majority stake in Eolmed, the first floating offshore wind farm off Port-la Nouvelle and Gruissan (Aude).

    TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.

