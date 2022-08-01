2022 August 1 16:15

“K” Line signs multiple consecutive voyage contracts with JSW Steel

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and “K” Line (India) Shipping Private Ltd., (KLISP) affiliated company of “K” LINE, have successfully signed the multiple mid-long term CVCs with India's one of the largest steel makers JSW Steel Ltd. for Capesized tonnage & Supramax sized tonnage, according to the company's release.

For Capesize, this is the first contract in history that Capesized tonnage perform Indian coastal trade under mid-long term CVCs. For Supramax, vessels owned by “K” LINE (INDIA) SHIPPING PRIVATE LIMITED has been performing both Indian coastal and international trade for carrying a variety of cargoes such as iron ore, coal, limestone, and Steel Products of JSW Steel Ltd. since 2014 R1) and successfully renewed those contracts. As a result, annual transport volume for JSW Steel reaches about 10 million tons from existing contracts and these new CVCs.

“K” Line (India) Private Limited (KLIN) was established with strong Joint Venture partner in 2008 to expand businesses in India and today KLIN manage “K” LINE group's bulk carrier operations (post-fixtures) from India. KLISP was established in 2014 as Indian flagged ship owning company.