2022 August 1 13:42

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers’ first vessel sets sail to serve its first wind power total logistics project in Europe

On July 24, M.V. DA ZI YUN, operated by COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers, departed from Taicang Port with a full load of seven sets of wind power equipment, marking the successful completion of the first shipment of wind turbine equipment for the wind power total logistics project in Ivovik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to Cosco's release.

The Ivovik wind power logistics project is a landmark project of the Belt and Road Initiative in Central and Eastern Europe, and also the first wind power total logistics project owned by COSCO SHIPPING Carriers in Europe, with 20 sets of wind power equipment will require transportation in total. After several months of preparation, the vessel successfully set sail with the first shipment of wind turbine equipment for the project.