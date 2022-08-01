2022 August 1 10:17

Russia’s Main Naval Parade held in St Petersburg and Kronstadt

More than 40 ships, cutters, and submarines took part in the parade

On 31 July 2022, Russia’s Navy Day, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin reviewed the Main Naval Parade held in St Petersburg and Kronstadt, according to the Kremlin’s official website.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief, accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolai Yevmenov and Acting Commander of the Western Military District Vladimir Kochetkov, sailed aboard the naval cutter Raptor to greet the crews of the battleship Poltava, the small missile ship Veliky Ustyug, the corvette Merkury, the frigate Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Gorshkov and the diesel-electric submarine Sankt Peterburg.

In addition to this, earlier in the day, Vladimir Putin made the rounds of a parade line of military ships in the Gulf of Finland and the Kronstadt Yard, saluted crews and congratulated them on Navy Day from the deck of the naval cutter Raptor.

More than 40 ships, cutters, and submarines, as well as 42 aircraft and more than 3,500 troops took part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in 2022.

The vessels that took part in the parade on the Neva included the counterterror boats P-468, Vladimir Nosov and Nakhimovets, the landing boats Ivan Pasko and D-67, Raptor-class patrol boats, the base minesweeper Pavel Khenov and the ocean minesweeper Aleksandr Obukhov, the missile boat Chuvashiya, the guided missile corvettes Zelyony Dol and Odintsovo, and the patrol boats of Mangust, M14 and Marlin 900 classes.

Taking part in the parade in Kronstadt were the missile cruiser Dimitrovgrad, the guided missile corvettes Passat and Sovetsk, the small anti-submarine ships Urengoy and Kazanets, the corvettes Stoiky and Soobrazitelny, the patrol boat Yaroslav Mudry, the coast guard vessel Ladoga, the training ship Perekop and the diesel-electric submarine Magadan.

The naval aircraft group taking part in the parade in St Petersburg included Mi-8, Ka-31 and Ka-27 helicopters, An-72, Be-200, Il-38, Tu-154, Tu-134, Tu-142MK and Su-24 planes, and Su-27, MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets.

The parade concluded with a march past of ceremonial naval regiments and cadets of the Kronstadt Naval Cadet Corps and the Nakhimov Naval School, as well as sea boys of the Yunarmy Movement.

Vladimir Putin approved the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation the Russian Navy Regulations

The documents set the boundaries and areas of Russia’s national interests

Before the beginning of the central part of the Main Naval Parade in Saint-Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Executive Order On Approving the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation, and the Executive Order On Approving the Russian Navy Regulations, according to the Kremlin’s official website.

The ceremony was held at the St Petersburg State History Museum in the St Peter and Paul Fortress.

Under the Executive Order, the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation, which the President approved in Executive Order No. Pr-1210 dated June 17, 2015, is declared to be no longer in force.

When speaking at the Main Naval Parade, Vladimir Putin emphasized the new Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation set the boundaries and areas of Russia’s national interests – economic, vital and strategic – clearly and transparently.

“First and foremost, these are our waters of the Arctic, the Black Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk, the Bering Sea, and the Baltic and Kuril Straits. We will ensure their protection rigorously and using all available tools. And here the capabilities of the Russian Navy are paramount. It is capable of instantly responding to all those who decide to impinge on our sovereignty and freedom, successfully carrying out its strategic missions on the borders of our country and on any latitude of the World Ocean with dignity. Its coastal, surface, air, and underwater forces and other means are highly prepared for decisive action. They are constantly being improved,” said the President.