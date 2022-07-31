2022 July 31 12:30

BC Ferries and Snuneymuxw First Nation enter into relationship agreement

BC Ferries and Snuneymuxw First Nation have entered into a relationship protocol agreement to guide their work together going forward. The agreement is the first step in building a strong partnership between the two parties built on mutual respect, recognition, mutual benefit and cooperation, according to the company's release.

The agreement is based on a recognition of Snuneymuxw's rights under the Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854 that protects and preserves Snuneymuxw lands and waters, and enables trade and commerce in their territory. The agreement also affirms the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) as the framework for reconciliation between the two parties.

There are four BC Ferry terminals currently operating in Snuneymuxw territory, and the document outlines shared goals, including the following initial topics for discussion:



Cumulative impacts of ferry operations in Snuneymuxw villages, employment and economic opportunities, land and marine stewardship, and inclusion of Snuneymuxw culture and Sna'wayalth

The process for engaging Snuneymuxw in specific projects with the objective of gaining the Nation’s free, prior, and informed consent

Establishing the process for a collaborative, transparent and respectful long-term relationship between BC Ferries and Snuneymuxw