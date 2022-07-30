2022 July 30 11:40

Hapag-Lloyd's WSN service is back at Long Beach

Hapag-Lloyd's WSN service, connecting the West Coast of North America with Australia and New Zealand, will be back at Long Beach, US on its Pacific Northwest rotation on a weekly basis.

The first vessel to start the weekly calls at Long Beach will be MV CMA CGM DUTCH HARBOR V. 229S with an Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at Long Beach on September 11, 2022.

The North American rotation will be the following:

Oakland (US) – Seattle (US) – Vancouver (CA) – Long Beach (US) – Auckland (NZ) - Sydney (AU) - Melbourne (AU) - Adelaide (AU)



