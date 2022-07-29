2022 July 29 18:07

Pasha Hawaii announces delivery of LNG-fueled ‘Ohana Class vessel ‘MV George III’ at Keppel AmFELS

Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii, together with Texas-based Keppel AmFELS, announced the delivery of the MV George III, the first Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii, according to the company's release. The 774-foot LNG-fueled containership is the first of two new ‘Ohana Class containerships to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, serving the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane.

Operating fully on natural gas from day one, the new Jones Act vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly vessel to serve Hawaii.

Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

Pasha Hawaii is a wholly o­­wned subsidiary of the family-owned global logistics and transportation company, The Pasha Group, one of the nation’s leading Jones Act shipping and integrated logistics companies and is proud to support U.S. shipyards.