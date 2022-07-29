  • Home
  • News
  • Shareholders of Global Ports elected two directors of the Company at EGM
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 29 15:54

    Shareholders of Global Ports elected two directors of the Company at EGM

    They are to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Members of the Company to be held in 2023

    Global Ports Investments PLC has announced the results of the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held under the chairmanship of Mr. Artemis Thomaides.

    The EGM adopted the resolutions to elect Ms. Sonja Ajini and Mr. Iosif Iosifakis as directors of the Company, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Members of the Company to be held in 2023, and to fix their annual gross remuneration for the fulfillment of the Company's directors duties at EUR67.500 p.a. each.

    Dr. Sonia Ajini is a founder and Managing Director of Sonia Ajini & Co LLC, a law firm, and Ajilex Ltd, legal advisors and maritime consultants. Sonia Ajini is a Director and Vice-president of Cyprus-Slovak Business Association, Special Agent of the Liberian Maritime Registry in Cyprus, Associate Lecturer of Commercial and Shipping Law at University of Central Lancashire Cyprus and a member of Cyprus and Slovak Bar Associations.

    In the last 20 years, Iosif Iosifakis has held managerial positions in strategic and financial analysis and planning, and retail operations within telecommunication industry.

    Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput.

    Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

    Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).

    Related links:

    Container throughput of Global Ports fell by 22.6% to 611 thousand TEU in H1’2022 >>>>

    Expert RA lowers credit rating on Global Ports Investments Plc to ‘ruAA-’ >>>>

    Global Ports announces changes to the Board of Directors>>>>

Другие новости по темам: Global Ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 29

18:30 Solar roof project completed for Verbrugge Terminals in North Sea Port
18:07 Pasha Hawaii announces delivery of LNG-fueled ‘Ohana Class vessel ‘MV George III’ at Keppel AmFELS
18:01 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:43 Port of Barrow welcomes luxury cruise ship M/V Corinthian
17:23 Northern River Shipping Company delivers large volume of cargo to Sever Bay port
16:15 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decreases slightly in July 2022
16:05 Port of Oakland June volume down 1.5 percent from prior year
15:54 Shareholders of Global Ports elected two directors of the Company at EGM
15:26 China ports container volume rises 3.0% in the half year of 2022
15:17 Fincantieri announces delivery of cruise ship to Norwegian Cruise Line
14:55 JGC Corporation and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha joins CCS study in Malaysia
14:46 Extra coefficient added to ecological dues at MSCC Bronka in port of Saint-Petersburg
14:22 TotalEnergies and ADNOC partner in fuel distribution in Egypt
13:40 Production capacity of Russian seaports to grow by 5.2% to 1.3 billion tonnes this year ‒ GTLK
13:39 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of eight new LNG сarriers
13:21 Aquaterra Energy seals 15k HPHT riser deal with UBOC for exploration project in Azerbaijan
12:33 Lena River United Shipping Company shipped 624.3 thousand tonnes of cargo this navigation season
12:08 Jadestone announces acquisition of interest in North West Shelf oil producing fields from BP
11:42 ONGC inks MoU with India’s leading renewable energy Company Greenko ZeroC
11:11 Bill on Phase 2 of investment quotas submitted to State Duma ‒ VARPE
10:35 World’s first automated river-sea-railway dock now operational in Guangzhou - Shanghai Securities News
10:00 Rosatom issued over 300 permits for passage in NSR waters in September-November 2022
09:35 MABUX: Slight irregular fluctuations to prevail again in Global bunker market on Jul.29
09:17 Crude oil futures are slightly up due to mixed factors
09:04 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier
08:58 MAN PrimeServ signs maintenance contract for ‘Samuel de Champlain’ dredger

2022 July 28

18:36 Cosco Shipping Ferry names its first 3,000-LIM multipurpose Ro-Ro cargo ship
18:06 Spar Shipping AS, Fleet Management and GoodFuels successfully complete biofuel-powered trial voyage
17:59 Reconstruction of Novomorsnab’s container terminal near the port of Novorossiysk nears completion
17:36 GTT grants two AiPrinciple from DNV for the design of a membrane type containment system for liquefied hydrogen and for the preliminary concept design of a LH2 carrier
17:22 FESCO to increase cargo transportation by its service between Novorossiysk and Istanbul
17:16 Cosco Shipping Logistics delivers coal from Xinjiang through rail-water intermodal transport service
16:43 Yara Clean Ammonia and Pilbara Ports Authority team up to assess ammonia as a shipping fuel
16:25 Rolls-Royce to showcase new mtu marine solutions on the road to Net Zero at SMM
15:58 Port Elga under construction on the Sea of Okhotsk to be the fifth largest coal port in Russia - Khabarovsk Territory Governor
15:34 Tallink Grupp charters two vessels to the Netherlands
15:13 Wan Hai Lines completes delivery of all 12 x 2,038 TEU series containerships
14:59 Vitol Bunkers enters Jebel Ali bunker market
14:24 Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers completes shipment of materials for two overseas wind power projects
13:23 Petronas awards Jurunature a 5-year contract for the supply and maintenance services of Humidur products
12:44 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 30, 2022
12:23 China Classification Society-classed ore carrier project successfully completed
12:19 Rosatom requests RUB 2.5 billion for three years to raise dangerous objects in Arctic seas
11:35 SCZONE signs MOU with Indian “ReNew power” for 220,000 tons of green hydrogen production
11:16 Inbound sailings to Black Sea ports are up 16% compared to the period before February 2022
10:53 Investment quotas issue excluded from the agenda of RF Government’s meeting of July 28 - VARPE
10:30 Container long-term shipping rates finally peak, but now stand 112% up year-on-year - Xeneta
09:56 Oil lifting at CPC Marine Terminal proceeds normally despite power supply shutdown
09:28 MABUX: Global bunker indices to turn to upward evolution on Jul.28
09:20 Port of Savannah container volumes up 10.6 percent in June 2022
09:14 Crude oil futures rise on reduction of reserves in U.S.
08:59 Maersk and SEED Ventures collaborate to improve agricultural exports from Pakistan

2022 July 27

18:31 Bahri Line signs contract with Caterpillar to launch new liner service to Indonesia’s Jakarta
18:10 RF Government to consider draft law on second phase of investment quotas - VARPE
18:01 MSC UK announces new rail service connecting Scotland with global trade routes
17:36 Fr. Meyer's Sohn opens warehouse in the direct vicinity of the Port of Hamburg
17:06 Dublin Port Company and Unitised Terminal Operators join forces to launch new Dublin SafePort initiative
16:53 Electric propulsion motors installed on Yakutia, third serial nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220
16:15 Finnlines records revenue totalling EUR 356.9 mln in January–June 2022
15:51 Operation of river transport can be hindered due to low water level on the Kolyma river