Shareholders of Global Ports elected two directors of the Company at EGM

They are to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Members of the Company to be held in 2023

Global Ports Investments PLC has announced the results of the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held under the chairmanship of Mr. Artemis Thomaides.

The EGM adopted the resolutions to elect Ms. Sonja Ajini and Mr. Iosif Iosifakis as directors of the Company, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Members of the Company to be held in 2023, and to fix their annual gross remuneration for the fulfillment of the Company's directors duties at EUR67.500 p.a. each.

Dr. Sonia Ajini is a founder and Managing Director of Sonia Ajini & Co LLC, a law firm, and Ajilex Ltd, legal advisors and maritime consultants. Sonia Ajini is a Director and Vice-president of Cyprus-Slovak Business Association, Special Agent of the Liberian Maritime Registry in Cyprus, Associate Lecturer of Commercial and Shipping Law at University of Central Lancashire Cyprus and a member of Cyprus and Slovak Bar Associations.

In the last 20 years, Iosif Iosifakis has held managerial positions in strategic and financial analysis and planning, and retail operations within telecommunication industry.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).

