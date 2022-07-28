2022 July 28 17:59

Reconstruction of Novomorsnab’s container terminal near the port of Novorossiysk nears completion

Construction of the third railway track is to be completed in two months

Novomorsnab LLC will complete reconstruction of container terminal near the port of Novorossiysk, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Garmash, General Director of Novomorsnab LLC as saying at the YugTrans 2022 conference.

The terminal has been under reconstruction from 2020. The reconstruction works have already included repair of railway tracks and construction of two covered storage yards of 4,700 and 6,000 square meters. Besides, a yard for bulk grain handling has been put into operation and equipment for loading of sawn timber and long freight has been installed.

“The third railway track is under construction. The works are to be completed in two months,” said Aleksey Garmash.

Upon completion of the reconstruction, the terminal will be able to handle 500,000 tonnes.

Novomorsnab LLC is a forwarding company and an official operator of two terminal yards of over 10 hectares in Novorossiysk.