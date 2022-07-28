2022 July 28 18:06

Spar Shipping AS, Fleet Management and GoodFuels successfully complete biofuel-powered trial voyage

Long-term dry bulk tonnage provider Spar Shipping AS, ship management leader Fleet Management Limited and global biofuels supplier GoodFuels have successfully completed a 10-day trial of 100% sustainable marine biofuel on board Spar Shipping AS’ bulk carrier Spar Lynx, according to the company's release.

Spar Lynx was refuelled with GoodFuels’ biofuel during its port stay in Dordrecht, in the Netherlands, before sailing to the port of Icdas, in Turkey. The next-generation sustainable biofuel was derived from a variety of feedstocks certified as 100% waste or residue, including processed used cooking oil and animal waste fats.

The trial was the first bio-bunkering undertaken by Spar Shipping AS and its ship management partner, Fleet Management Limited. The sustainable marine biofuel supplied by GoodFuels delivers a reduction of at least 75% in well-to-exhaust carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Over the voyage, Spar Lynx saw a 85% cut in sulphur oxides (SOx) emissions when compared to traditional fossil-based marine fuels. Analysis and continuous monitoring by Fleet Management Ltd using a NOx (nitrogen dioxide and nitric oxide) meter supplied by GoodFuels showed the NOx emissions did not increase at a higher speed when using biofuel, contrary to some industry assumptions.

The trial also further confirmed the safety and technical viability of biofuels for the future fuel mix. Ahead of the trial, Fleet Management Limited undertook a full inspection of the Spar Lynx’s engine to compare the vessel before and after sailing. Following the voyage, no particulates or differences in engine performance were recorded, which demonstrates biofuel’s ability to seamlessly “drop in” to existing vessels, requiring no changes to existing tanks or engines.