GTT grants two AiPrinciple from DNV for the design of a membrane type containment system for liquefied hydrogen and for the preliminary concept design of a LH2 carrier

GTT has been granted two Approvals in Principle from the leading classification society DNV for the design of a membrane type containment system for liquefied hydrogen (LH2) and for the preliminary concept design of a LH2 carrier. These approvals are part of the agreement with Shell, announced in February 2022, and pave the way for the next stages of the project, according to GTT's release.

As part of the energy transition to a carbon-free future, the ability to transport very large volumes of hydrogen in liquefied form at -253°C is one of the technological challenges to establishing a reliable, efficient and competitive hydrogen supply chain.

The approvals in principle issued by DNV validate GTT's technological advances in LH2 containment and the preliminary design of a LH2 carrier.

The GTT Group has designed a LH2 containment system that meets current regulatory requirements and anticipates future developments, as requirements for the transport and cargo of hydrogen are being developed by the International Maritime Organisation.

DNV is the classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries.