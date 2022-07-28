2022 July 28 16:25

Rolls-Royce to showcase new mtu marine solutions on the road to Net Zero at SMM

Rolls-Royce presents under the claim ‘Pioneering the journey to net zero’ new mtu marine solutions for propulsion, automation and service at SMM, the international trade fair for the maritime industry, in Hamburg from 6 to 9 September 2022. Rolls-Royce experts will take visitors on a journey toward climate neutrality - from diesel engines with exhaust gas aftertreatment and gas engines to their use with sustainable fuels and hybrid systems to methanol engines and fuel cell systems. With a view to its strategy of being the innovation leader in the marine industry and providing customers with complete propulsion and control solutions from bridge to propeller, Rolls-Royce will also be exhibiting its new range of mtu NautIQ marine automation products.

Rolls-Royce had announced in 2021, as part of its ‘Net Zero at Power Systems’ sustainability program, that it would realign its product portfolio so that by 2030, sustainable fuels and new mtu technologies can achieve greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 35 percent compared to 2019. In the meantime, the company is already working on methanol engines and fuel cell systems for marine applications and is developing electrolysers to produce green hydrogen. According to a clear roadmap, marine diesel propulsion systems will gradually be approved for EN15940 sustainable fuels, such as HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil), from the fourth quarter of 2022.



