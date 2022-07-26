2022 July 26 12:13

Asia-Pacific maritime countries meet on issues shaping maritime

Australia is one of 26 countries lining the Pacific Rim that work closely to promote safe, secure shipping and a clean marine environment within the Asia-Pacific region, according to AMSA's release.

These countries, along with nine observer organisations—including the International Maritime Organization (IMO)—form the Asia-Pacific Heads of Maritime Safety Agencies (APHoMSA) forum.

APHoMSA has met annually since 1996 to discuss maritime issues of regional significance, including initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation; marine environment protection arrangements; emergency response; safe shipping; and to ensure seafarers’ living and working conditions meet international standards.

This week the Cook Islands is hosting the annual APHoMSA session. Australia looks forward to taking part in discussions on important issues shaping maritime in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.